Lancaster Adds Two Pitchers, Outfielder

April 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Three more players have been added to the Lancaster Stormers roster for the 2024 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

The signings bring the total under contract with the club for 2024 to 21.

Outfielder Niko Hulsizer, a native of Berks County, will be new to the Stormers for the upcoming season as will lefty reliever Max Green and right-handed reliever Ted Stuka.

Hulsizer, 27, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Morehead State (KY) in 2018 and spent 1 Â½ seasons in their organization before heading to the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle of the 2019 campaign. The righty slugger remained with the Rays through spring training this year when he appeared in 13 big league games.

Over the last four seasons, Hulsizer has belted a total of 78 home runs and 87 doubles in the minors in the US while driving home 268 runs. The Mohnton native has also connected 17 times in 88 games in foreign winter leagues.

Last season, at Class AAA Durham, Hulsizer hit just .212 but had 17 homers and 63 RBI.

"Hulsizer has solid numbers over the last few seasons," said Peeples. "He should add pop to the middle of our lineup. I think he is going to be a big pickup for us."

Green, 27, was drafted by Detroit out of Pepperdine University in 2017. With Class A+ Lakeland in 2019, the California native went 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 36 relief appearances. He covered 60.1 innings of work that season.

The left-hander entered 16 games with Class AA Erie in 2021, working with current Lancaster pitching coach Mark Johnson. He missed all of 2022 with an injury and came back for 14 appearances, including three started last season.

"Mark (Johnson) has great things to say about Green," Peeples said. "He has a very live arm from the left side and will be a valuable asset to our bullpen."

Stuka, 26, also comes out of the Detroit farm system. He was drafted by the Tigers out of the University of San Diego. Over the last four seasons, he appeared in 80 games, peaking at Class A+ West Michigan in 2022. In 2021, he appeared in a variety of roles with Class A Lakeland, making nine starts, but also acquiring two saves, in 25 overall appearances.

He is 8-13 with a 6.75 ERA in his professional career.

"Stuka is a guy who has been fighting his delivery and has really been working on it for the last year and a half," said Peeples. "He has a mid-90's live arm, and we are excited to give him an opportunity."

The Stormers open their title defense April 25 against the Long Island Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip. They return home five days later to host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the Clipper Magazine Stadium opener at 6:45.

