Lady Legends Dance Team Joins the Roster of Lexington Legends

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends Professional Baseball Team proudly announces the newest addition to its roster - the sensational Lady Legends Dance Team. With synchronized moves and infectious energy, the Lady Legends are set to electrify the atmosphere at Legends Field, enhancing the fan experience and bringing a fresh dimension to games this season.

Comprising a talented ensemble of dancers chosen through a rigorous audition process, the Lady Legends Dance Team embodies the spirit of athleticism, precision, and entertainment. Their dynamic performances promise to captivate audiences of all ages, elevating the excitement on and off the field.

"As an integral part of the Lexington Legends family, we are thrilled to welcome back the Lady Legends Dance Team," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Their dedication to excellence and passion for performance align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment to our fans."

The Lady Legends Dance Team will not only dazzle spectators during game-day performances but will also engage with the community through various outreach programs, embodying the Lexington Legends' dedication to making a positive impact beyond the ballpark.

"We are honored to represent the Lexington Legends and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of minor league baseball," said Tora Carter, Coach of the Lady Legends Dance Team. "Our dancers are eager to showcase their talent and connect with fans, adding an extra layer of excitement to each game."

As the Lexington Legends embark on another thrilling season, the addition of the Lady Legends Dance Team promises to enhance the game-day experience, bringing energy, entertainment, and a touch of glamour to every moment.

For more information about the Lady Legends Dance Team and the Lexington Legends, visit www.Lexingtonlegends.com or contact Tora via email LadyLegends@lexingtonlegends.com Tryouts for the Lady Legends will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Legends Field. To register, please use this link: https://fevo-enterprise.com/Lexingtonlady

The Lexington Legends open the 2024 Atlantic League season on Thursday night, April 25th at the ballpark on 207 Legends Lane against the High Point (NC) Rockers. Season and group tickets are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling team offices at (859) 252-HITS (4487).

