Revolution Announce Fan Fest Details

April 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - Starting to feel that baseball itch? We are too! The York Revolution open the gates of WellSpan Park for the first time on Saturday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m. for Fan Fest. The event features fun elements on Brooks Robinson Plaza and an exhibition game against the Susquehanna and Central League All-Star players. The All-Star team will include Chris Mattison, Joe Capobianco, Kameron Bayman, and Dylan Stoops.

Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. but the fun festivities start at 5:00 p.m. on Brooks Robinson Plaza. Revolution players will be on the plaza for pictures and autographs from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Connect 4, Giant Jenga, Corn Hole, Ladder Golf, KanJam and more will also be on the plaza for fans' enjoyment.

Once the gates open, fans will enjoy the amazing upgrades to WellSpan Park for the first time. The biggest upgrade, a brand new, state-of-the-art videoboard that is over 1,700 square feet, doubles the resolution and brightness of the previous board. The project includes replacing the two digital boards mounted on the stadium fascia with new, high-resolution color displays and a complete overhaul of the Rev's video cameras and online broadcast. Taken together, the project provides Revolution fans with an experience equivalent to a brand-new ballpark.

Fan Fest tickets are $5 in the Shipley Energy ticket office, $3 for partial-season members, and free for full-season members. To purchase tickets for Fan Fest, click here or call 717-801-HITS.

For the full roster of the Susquehanna and Central League All-Stars, see below.

Chris Mattison- Stoverstown.

Justin Charles- Stoverstown.

Xavier Bonilla- Stoverstown.

Mark Burnside- Mt. Wolf.

Sam Crater- Jefferson.

Jonah Latchaw- Manchester.

Joe Capobianco- Manchester.

Jonathan Lugo- Manchester.

Alex Tucci- Hallam.

David Miele- York Township.

Ryky Smith- East Prospect.

Dalton Renn- East Prospect.

Devin Strickler- East Prospect.

Dylan Stoops- East Prospect.

Kameron Bayman- Felton.

Shawn Wilson- Windsor.

Steve Kline- bullpen catcher.

About the York Revolution:

The York Revolution Professional Baseball Club is a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Revolution was Atlantic League Champions in 2010, 2011, and 2017. The 2024 season will be the team's 17th. Located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way, WellSpan Park hosts all Revolution home games, in addition to myriad events through the entire calendar year. For tickets or more information, please call 717-801-HITS (4487) or visit the Revolution online at www.YorkRevolution.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.