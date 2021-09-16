Lambert Sharp in Rehab, But Isotopes Drop Series Opener

September 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Skeeters 6 (67-48), Isotopes 4 (51-64) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, TX

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes connected on three home runs Thursday night ... Greg Bird (solo), Ryan Vilade (2-run) and Elehuris Montero (solo) connected for the entirety of the club's offense ... Chris Rabago went 2-for-4.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Peter Lambert made a rehab start and allowed two hits (both ground ball singles) without a run and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings ... Lambert also picked off a runner ... Bernardo Flores Jr. (0-1) made his Topes debut and surrendered five hits and six runs (five earned) in 2.1 frames ... Ben Bowden and Antonio Santos each worked a scoreless inning with Bowden striking out two.

TOPES TIDBITS: Skeeters starter Brett Conine plunked four batters, but none of them scored ... It was the first time Albuquerque received four hit batsmen in a contest ... Sugar Land's Taylor Jones connected on a three-run homer and is now batting .478 in 11 games against the Isotopes in 2021 ... Albuquerque dropped four of their five series openers against Sugar Land.

ON DECK: Albuquerque and Sugar Land meet for the 26th time this season on Friday night from Constellation Field. The probable pitching matchup pits Isotopes right-hander Dereck Rodríguez (3-5, 7.33) against Skeeters southpaw Jonathan Bermudez (1-0, 1.93). First pitch is set for 6:05 MT (7:05 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.