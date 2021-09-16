Skeeters Clinch Divisional Title with Win over Albuquerque

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters clinched the Triple A West East Division title with a 6-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters won the division title in their first year in affiliated minor league baseball, as they became the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros prior to the 2021 season. They spent their first nine years as a franchise in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Skeeters became the first team to claim their divisional title in Triple A West this year.

Taylor Jones helped lock down the division-clinching win with a three-run home run in the fifth inning. It was his sixth homer with the Skeeters this season.

Ronnie Dawson scored on a wild pitch and Alex De Goti delivered a sacrifice fly to pad the lead in the sixth. Ronel Blanco logged his Triple A-west leading 20th save of the season to close out the night.

