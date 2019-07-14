Lake Erie Shuts out Evansville to Win Series

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, started off the second half of the season right with a shutout victory at Bosse Field to take the series with the Evansville Otters.

The win for the Crushers (27-24) was their first shutout win over the Otters this season. While the Otters (29-24) lose their second home series this season with the loss.

Pat Ledet (3-4) dominated the best offense in the Frontier League for seven strong innings. Over his outing, Ledet gave up only four hits, walked one and struck out nine to secure his third win of the season. Tyler Vail (3-5) got the loss as he gave up two earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight. Jack Maynard (1) earned his first save of the season as he pitched two shutout innings in relief.

It was a great pitcher's duel tonight at Bosse Field between Vail and Ledet. The only two runs of the game came in the same inning for Lake Erie. In the top of the second inning Brody Wofford got the Crushers on the board with a one out solo home run. Two batters later, Jake Vieth launched a two out homer over the right field fence for the second run of the inning.

Other than the second inning, Vail pitched a good game and got out of jams. At the end of the game, the Crushers had left four runners on base. Even Evansville's bullpen pitched well in tonight's game. Drew Beyer and Tyler Wright combined to throw 2.2 innings and gave up only one hit.

Maynard was impressive in his third appearance of the year for the Crushers. Maynard came on to pitch in the bottom of the eighth and shut the door on the Otter's lethal offense. He only surrendered one hit and struck out four of the seven batters he faced.

The Crushers two through five-hole hitters did the most damage in tonight's game. Emmanuel Marrero, Zach Racusin, Dale Burdick, and Brody Wofford combined to go 6-16 in the game. Racusin and Wofford both recorded two hit nights, but it was Vieth and Wofford who powered Lake Erie to the victory.

The Crushers will start a three-game series with the Florence Freedom at Sprenger Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

