Ladendorf to Return to Rockers in 2021

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced that Tyler Ladendorf has signed a contract to return to the Rockers for the 2021 season.

Ladendorf will return to the Rockers as a player-coach. During the 2019 season, he posted a .256 batting average with 13 home runs in 87 games and was one of seven Rockers named to the Atlantic League All-Star Game. After the cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic League season, Ladendorf was traded to the Chicago Dogs of the American Association where he hit .223 with 13 homers and 38 runs batted in.

A native of Des Plaines, Ill., Ladendorf was drafted twice by Major League Baseball teams before playing at Howard College for two seasons. He was a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2008 and began his professional career with Elizabethton of the Appalachian League.

Ladendorf was traded to Oakland in 2014 and was on the A's opening day roster in 2015 as he tripled in his first career Major League at-bat. After stops with the White Sox, Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks organizations, he signed with the Rockers in 2019. Later that year, the Tampa Bay Rays purchased Ladendorf's contract and assigned him to the Durham Bulls of the AAA International League.

In addition, the Rockers announced that they have traded the rights to catcher Frank Nigro to the Quebec Capitales of the Frontier League for a player to be named later. Nigro played in 38 games for the Rockers during their inaugural season in 2019.

