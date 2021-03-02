Former World Series Pitching Coach to Lead Legends Pitching Staff

(Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends announced today that they have agreed to terms with two-time World Series champion, Dave Eiland. He will serve as the pitching coaching in the Legends inaugural Atlantic League season under manger PJ Philips.

Eiland's tutelage helped lead the Kansas City Royals (2015) and the New York Yankees (2009) to World Series Championships. Most recently, Eiland was in charge of the pitching for the New York Mets from 2017 to 2019.

Eiland has worked with Hall of Famers Mariano River and Mike Mussina, as well as an abundance of MLB All Stars including CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte, Jacob deGrom, James Shields, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Johnny Cueto.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the seventh round of the 1987 draft out of the University of South Florida, Dave made his MLB debut in August of 1988. Eiland spent parts of twelve seasons in the big leagues with the Yankees, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

After his playing career, Dave joined the Yankees as a minor league pitching coach working with the Baby Bombers in Staten Island, Trenton and eventually Scranton/Wilkes Barre. In 2008, Eiland joined the New York Yankees coaching staff in the Bronx and in the next season, helped lead the Yankees to their 27th World Series victory.

Dave spent seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals following ten years in the Yankees organization. The Royals went to back-to-back World Series including their second World Series win in 2015. During his time with the Royals, Eiland led a pitching staff that included the HDH trio, (Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland) and an outstanding rotation featuring Johnny Cueto, Edison Volquez and Yordano Ventura.

In 2018 Eiland joined the New York Mets coaching staff. He spent time working and developing some of the games top arms including Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo.

"We are very excited to have Dave join the Legends and our community. Dave's track record, World Series Championships, and skillset is world class. He is the perfect Pitching Coach for our inaugural Atlantic League season," said Andy Shea, Legends President/CEO

Opening Day for the Legends is June 1st. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at the ballpark.

