LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jacob Moverare to Two-Year Contract

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed defenseman Jacob Moverare to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $762,500 through the 2023-24 season.

Moverare, 23, made his NHL debut this past season on Jan. 6 against the Nashville Predators. In 19 appearances with the Kings, he registered two assists and an average of 16:20 time-on-ice, the fourth-most among Kings rookie defensemen.

Originally drafted in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Moverare has skated parts of two seasons (2020-22) with the AHL's Ontario Reign. In 30 games this season, he collected 10 points (3-7=10). In 2020-21, his first season in North America, he ranked second among team defensemen in both points (15) and assists (14) while ranking 10th and sixth in both categories among all team skaters.

Prior to the Kings, the 6-3, 210-pound defenseman spent five years between the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Liiga and Ontario Hockey League (OHL). From 2018-20, he compiled 26 points (11-15&) in 93 regular-season appearances for Frolunda, capped by winning the 2019 Swedish Championship after contributing six points (3-3=6) over 16 playoff games. In two seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads (OHL), Moverare notched 53 points (5-48=53) in 95 games and served as an assistant captain his second season (2017-18). Before Mississauga, he spent two seasons with the HV71 organization where made his SHL debut in 2015-16.

The Ostersund, Sweden native has represented his country in several international tournaments, winning two silver medals at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship (served as assistant captain) and the 2016 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship. Across international play, Moverare has posted five points (1-4=5) in 14 contests.

