T-Birds Advance to Calder Cup Finals - Tickets on Sale Now

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, by virtue of winning their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Laval Rocket, have advanced to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in team history. It is the city of Springfield's first Calder Cup Finalist since the 1990-91 Springfield Indians.

Springfield will face the Chicago Wolves; the series gets underway on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

The Thunderbirds and the MassMutual Center will be hosting Game 3, Game 4, and, if necessary*, Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals. The full series schedule can be seen below. Games marked with asterisks (*) will only be played if necessary.

Game 1: Sunday, June 19 - Thunderbirds @ Wolves, 4:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, June 20 - Thunderbirds @ Wolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 22 - Wolves @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. ET - Click Here for Tickets

Game 4: Friday, June 24 - Wolves @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. ET - Click Here for Tickets

Game 5*: Saturday, June 25 - Wolves @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. ET - Click Here for Tickets

Game 6*: Tuesday, June 28 - Thunderbirds @ Wolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 29 - Thunderbirds @ Wolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

To purchase your seats, click the links above, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625), or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

