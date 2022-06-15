Chicago Wolves, Springfield Thunderbirds to Meet in 2022 Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Chicago Wolves will take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in the 2022 Calder Cup Finals beginning Sunday afternoon.

The Thunderbirds captured the Richard F. Canning Trophy tonight with a 4-0 victory over the Laval Rocket in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Thunderbirds, the top development affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues, are making the first appearance by a Springfield team in the Calder Cup Finals since the Indians won back-to-back championships in 1990 and 1991.

The Chicago Wolves won the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as Western Conference champions on Tuesday night, completing a six-game victory over the Stockton Heat. The Wolves, top development affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, are making their fifth appearance in the Calder Cup Finals since joining the AHL in 2001-02.

The 2022 Calder Cup Finals will get underway Sunday, June 19, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

2022 Calder Cup Finals

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. A2-Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 - Sun., June 19 - Springfield at Chicago, 4:00

Game 2 - Mon., June 20 - Springfield at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 - Wed., June 22 - Chicago at Springfield, 7:05

Game 4 - Fri., June 24 - Chicago at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 5 - Sat., June 25 - Chicago at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 6 - Tue., June 28 - Springfield at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 7 - Wed., June 29 - Springfield at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

