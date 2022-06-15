Wolves to Face Springfield in Calder Cup Finals

June 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves' final obstacle in their path to a fifth league championship will be the Springfield Thunderbirds, who defeated the Laval Rocket 4-0 Wednesday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Wolves host the Thunderbirds in Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and Game 2 at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Allstate Arena. While the Wolves are seeking their fifth league title and third Calder Cup, the Thunderbirds are maximizing their first postseason appearance since they were founded in 2016.

Here's the official schedule for the 2022 Calder Cup Finals:

Game 1: Sunday, June 19 Allstate Arena 3 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, June 20 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3 Wednesday, June 22 MassMutual Center 6:05 p.m.

Game 4 Friday, June 24 MassMutual Center 6:05 p.m.

Game 5* Saturday, June 25 MassMutual Center 6:05 p.m.

Game 6*: Tuesday, June 28 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 29 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

This series features the AHL's regular-season champions in head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves - they set a franchise record with a .724 points percentage (50-16-5-5) - versus a Springfield squad that tied for the Atlantic Division title with a .625 points percentage. The teams did not meet during the regular season and both have posted a 10-3 record during the postseason.

Springfield head coach Drew Bannister's squad features one former Wolves player in forward Mackenzie MacEachern, who made his professional debut with Chicago in 2016-17 as a top prospect in the St. Louis Blues organization. MacEachern has stayed with the Blues throughout his career. Springfield's roster also features former NHL standout James Neal and several familiar players who've enjoyed success in the AHL's Central Division: forwards Sam Anas, Will Bitten and Klim Kostin and defenseman Luke Witkowski. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 34 shots to earn the Game 7 shutout versus Laval.

To buy tickets and find the latest information on the Calder Cup Finals, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

Every Calder Cup Finals game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every game - visit www.AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.