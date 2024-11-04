Kyle Karros Earns Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

November 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Kyle Karros was good as gold at the hot corner all season long. Today, he received official recognition. The Spokane Indians third baseman was one of just nine Minor League recipients of a 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for defensive excellence as announced this morning by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc.

Karros played in 116 games at the hot corner for High-A Spokane, handling 337 total chances with 211 assists for a .970 fielding percentage. The 22-year-old led the Indians to their first Northwest League title since 2008-earning the circuit's MVP after slashing .311/.390/.485 with 15 home runs and a league-leading 78 RBIs. The son of 14-year MLB veteran Eric Karros, Kyle was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of UCLA.

"Rawlings is pleased to recognize this year's group of Gold Glove Award winners and we look forward to following their careers as they climb the ladder to Major League Baseball," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to annually recognize the "Finest In The Field."

Karros is the second Indians player in the team's current affiliation with Colorado to earn a Minor League Gold Glove Award, joining outfielder Brenton Doyle in 2021.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, it is my honor to congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding defensive seasons," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "These nine prospects stood out among their peers and have earned the distinction that comes with being selected for this prestigious award."

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. A full list of 2024 Minor League Baseball recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® can be found below:

Position Name Minor League Team(s) Organization

1B Keaton Anthony Clearwater (A), Jersey Shore (A+), Reading (AA) Philadelphia

2B Brock Rodden Everett (A+), Arkansas (AA) Seattle

3B Kyle Karros Spokane (A+) Colorado

SS Cooper Pratt Carolina (A), Wisconsin (A+) Milwaukee

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. Aberdeen (A+), Bowie (AA) Baltimore

OF Dylan Crews Harrisburg (AA), Rochester (AAA) Washington

OF Dasan Brown Vancouver (A+), New Hampshire (AA) Toronto

P Frank Mozzicato Quad Cities (A+) Kansas City

C Joe Mack Beloit (A+), Pensacola (AA) Miami

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.