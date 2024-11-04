Raleigh and Moore Win Gold Glove Awards

Seattle, WA: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore have been named 2024 Rawlings® American League Gold Glove Award winners, as announced today by the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company and Major League Baseball. Raleigh played for the AquaSox in 2018 and Moore in 2023.

This marks the 13th season in franchise history in which multiple Mariners received a Gold Glove Award, the first time since J.P Crawford (SS) and Evan White (1B) both won the award in 2020.

Raleigh, a first-time Gold Glove winner, is the first catcher in Mariners history to win a Gold Glove. Raleigh led MLB catchers in catcher caught stealing (26) and innings caught (1122.0) in 2024, while also leading American League catchers in framing runs (13) and tying for AL lead in defensive runs saved (16). Raleigh also led the Mariners pitching staff to a 3.30 ERA while he was behind the plate, best catcher ERA in the Majors.

"I'm honored to have won my first Rawlings Gold Glove Award alongside such a talented group of athletes, especially DMo," Raleigh said. "I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and fans for always pushing me to be my best and for the unwavering support."

This is the second-consecutive season that Raleigh has led the Majors in catcher caught stealing (26), having also led the league with 24 catcher caught stealing in 2023. Cal is only the third catcher to lead the Majors in CCS in consecutive seasons (since it was tracked in 1974), joining Jim Sundberg in 1975-76 (Sundberg tied for the ML lead in '75) and Hall of Famer Gary Carter in 1982-83.

Raleigh also led all Mariners players in games played (153), becoming the first primary catcher in franchise history to lead his team in games played.

Moore, a first-time Gold Glove winner, is the first Mariners player to win a Gold Glove as a utility player. Moore excelled across 6 defensive positions for the Mariners in 2024: shortstop (49 G), third base (45 G), second base (37 G), left field (22 G), first base (11 games) and center field (1 G). Across the 6 positions, he made only 5 errors in 436 total chances, posting a .989 fielding percentage.

"I'm very honored to receive this prestigious award," Moore said. "I couldn't have done it without the mentorship of the legendary Perry "Bone" Hill who has been a major part in my fielding development over the years. It means a lot to share this honor with Cal, and I want to thank the rest of my teammates, coaches and fans for their support each and every day."

Among players who played every infield position (1B, 2B, 3B, SS), Moore led all American League players with 2.2 bWAR in 2024. Moore was 1 of only 2 players in MLB to appear in at least 135 total games, while spending time at every infield position.

Since making his debut in 2019, Moore is 1 of only 4 American League players to appear defensively across 8 defensive positions (all except catcher).

With Raleigh and Moore winning Gold Gloves at the catcher and utility positions, the Mariners have now fielded Gold Glove winners at every defensive position: outfield (24x), second base (6x), first base (4x), third base (3x), pitcher (3x), shortstop (2x), catcher and utility.

The Mariners had at least one player win a Gold Glove in 24 consecutive seasons from 1987-2010, beginning with Mark Langston's Gold Glove at pitcher in 1987. Overall, Seattle players have captured 44 Gold Gloves, including 29 Gold Gloves in the past 26 years (since 1998).

The Rawlings® Gold Glove Award is presented annually, one for each position, in both the American and National League. The Gold Glove has honored the best defenders at each position since 1957. Major League managers and coaches vote within their league, accounting for 75 percent of the selection process. The other 25 percent is conducted by the sabermetrics community.

