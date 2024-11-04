Brock Rodden Wins MiLB Gold Glove

November 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett, WA: Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for defensive excellence and among the winners was AquaSox alumni Brock Rodden.

Rodden handled 359 total chances and had a hand in 44 double plays in 88 games for High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, posting a .978 fielding percentage. Rodden, 24, was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wichita State University. He was one of three players from the Northwest League who were honored with this award.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2025 season.

"Rawlings is pleased to recognize this year's group of Gold Glove Award winners and we look forward to following their careers as they climb the ladder to Major League Baseball," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to annually recognize the "Finest In The Field."

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, it is my honor to congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding defensive seasons," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "These nine prospects stood out among their peers and have earned the distinction that comes with being selected for this prestigious award."

The 2024 Minor League Baseball recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® are as follows:

1B - Keaton Anthony: Clearwater (A), Jersey Shore (A+), Reading (AA)

2B - Brock Rodden: Everett (A+), Arkansas (AA)

3B - Kyle Karros: Spokane (A+)

SS - Cooper Pratt: Carolina (A), Wisconsin (A+)

OF - Enrique Bradfield Jr.: Aberdeen (A+), Bowie (AA)

OF - Dylan Crews: Harrisburg (AA), Rochester (AAA)

OF - Dasan Brown: Vancouver (A+), New Hampshire (AA)

P - Frank Mozzicato: Quad Cities (A+)

C - Joe Mack: Beloit (A+), Pensacola (AA)

