Knoxville's Mathieu Roy Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Mathieu Roy of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 29-April 4.

Roy scored two goals, including one game-winner, and added three assists as he helped Knoxville earn three of four points last week, keeping the Ice Bears within striking distance of first place in the SPHL standings.

On Friday, the Amos, QC native netted the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third period and assisted on two others in leading Knoxville to a 4-2 win over first-place Macon. The following night, Roy scored a shorthanded goal and added one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Huntsville.

Since signing with Knoxville on February 8, Roy has 15 points in 19 games (9g, 6a), including five multi-point outings.

Now in his 13th professional season, Roy has split most of his career between the ECHL and the EIHL (based in the United Kingdom). Last season, Roy played with the EIHL's Glasgow Clan, scoring 14 goals and adding 10 assists in 35 games.

Also nominated: Logan Nelson, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g, 4a, gwg), Max Milosek, Huntsville (1-1-0, 2.49 gaa, 0.918 save%), Jason Tackett, Macon (3 gp, 2g, 3a, gwg) and Eddie Matsushima, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 1a, 2 shg, gwg)

