Havoc Add May 2nd Game

April 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have announced that the game originally scheduled for March 25th will now be played on May 2nd at 5:00pm. Tickets for the March 25th game will be honored on the new date.

