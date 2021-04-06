Havoc Add May 2nd Game
April 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have announced that the game originally scheduled for March 25th will now be played on May 2nd at 5:00pm. Tickets for the March 25th game will be honored on the new date.
