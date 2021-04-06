Huntsville Takes Two Straight from Knoxville
April 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc won their second straight game versus Knoxville on Monday night. After a scoreless first period, Rob Darrar was the first to strike in the second period. Darrar's goal was quickly answered in a period that saw a total of five goals including Alec Brandrup's first goal of the season. The Havoc added on two more goals in the third period on the way to a 5-3 Havoc win.
