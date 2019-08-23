Knoxville Keeps Kramer

Knoxville, TENN. (22 August 2019) - Knoxville Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr announced Thursday he has re-signed defenseman Ricky Kramer for the 2019-2020 season.

Kramer, 24, joined the Ice Bears on March 1st and played 11 regular season games and tallied 5 assists. Before turning pro, Kramer played 108 games over four seasons for Fitchburg State University (NCAA III) where he had 85 total points (28G, 57A). Kramer and Knoxville teammate Nick DiNicola played together all four years at Fitchburg State.

"He looked and played like a veteran, straight out of college," Carr said of Kramer. "He's elusive with the puck and aggressive in the defensive end which allows him to be effective end-to-end. We've only scratched the surface of Kramer's skill potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to improve his strength and chance creation, now that he's got the opportunity to play a full pro season."

Knoxville's defensive lineup is quickly filling up with 6-footers and the 6'3", 185lb Kramer is among the biggest skaters signed, thus far. Kramer was asked to log top minutes on defense from his first day on the job and the Ice Bears also went 4-0 after Kramer was signed. His fresh legs and full-ice skills certainly helped Knoxville end the regular season with a strong performance.

The Ice Bears begin their regular season on October 18th, at home, versus the Evansville Thunderbolts. Knoxville will also play a pair of exhibition games against the Huntsville Havoc on the 11th, at home, and 12th, in Alabama.

