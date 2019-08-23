Brandrup's Return Bolsters Defense

August 23, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Second-year defenseman Alec Brandrup has re-signed for the 2019-20 season, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Thursday.

Brandrup (6-1, 197 pounds) made his mark on the Havoc roster in his rookie campaign, assisting on 28 goals while garnering a +17, both fourth-most for the Havoc. He was one of the team's best on the power play, assisting on 13 power play goals, second only to Sy Nutkevitch's 18.

Along with being one of the team's most solid defenders, he was also one of the most durable, playing in all but two of the team's contests a season ago.

The Rochester, Minnesota native will look to improve on his shot converting percentage, which ranked last on the team. On 88 shots in 2018-19, he found the back of the net just twice.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2019

Brandrup's Return Bolsters Defense - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.