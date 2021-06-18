Knowles Placed on Injured List, Driskill Returned to FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Friday that Fredericksburg left-handed pitcher Lucas Knowles has been placed on the injured list, and right-handed pitcher Tanner Driskill has been added back to the FredNats roster from the Advanced-A Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Knowles, 23, started Thursday night's game against Lynchburg and pitched 1.0 scoreless inning before departing. He is 0-1 with a 5.31 ERA in 20.1 innings so far this season, and earned the save in Fredericksburg's first win in team history on May 21.

Driskill, 25, did not appear in a game with the Blue Rocks after joining the club on Thursday. He is 0-1 with a 6.48 earned run average in 10 relief appearances for the FredNats this season, leads the team with two saves in two opportunities, and has struck out 11 batters in 16.2 innings.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 28 players.

The Fredericksburg Nationals continue their series against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch a live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

