Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Kannapolis

June 18, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers today at 7:00 p.m. Carlos Cardoza will send RHP Tekoah Roby (2-2, 2.45) to the hill for the Wood Ducks and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Jose Valles (1-0, 7.15).

---

STRUGGLES AT HOME CONTINUE FOR DOWN EAST : The Down East Wood Ducks continue to struggle at home as they fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-3, Thursday night. The Wood Ducks have lost three straight for the first time this season and have lost their last four games at Grainger Stadium.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 5-10 at home and have a .176 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are also averaging 2.5 runs/game at home. For the third time this season, the Wood Ducks have lost four in-a-row at home and have lost three straight for the first time this season. The Wood Ducks have now been held scoreless by the Kannapolis bullpen through 14.2 innings during this series.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 20-10 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 79 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (17) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: When the Woodies score first, they are 19-5. They are outscoring opponents 162 - 144 and 47 - 33 in the first two innings. Last night, the Cannon Ballers opened the scoring again and Down East fell to 0-8 at home when the opponent scores first. Overall, the Wood Ducks are 3-11 when the opponent scores first.

ROAD WARRIORS: Through 37 games, the Wood Ducks have been primarily on the road where they have played brilliantly. Currently Down East holds a 17-6 road record and are hitting .233. In addition, the Wood Ducks are averaging 5.4 runs/game on the road.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.