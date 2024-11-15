Know Before You Go: USL League One Final

November 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







No matter what, history will be made on Sunday. Either Union Omaha will become the first team to two USL League One titles, or Spokane will become the first expansion team to win one in their inaugural season.

The Players' Shield winners in Omaha come into the match on a high. There was skepticism as to their recent form being propped up by comeback wins against lower-table teams, but a downright dominant showing against Greenville proved their mettle. Spokane, on the other hand, tailspun into the playoffs with a seven-match winless run before snatching the souls of NoCo and Madison in two very different ways (more on that later). Both clubs can lay claim to a "proving the doubters wrong" mentality because of this, and with the way both teams are able to get stuck into a match and impose their wills, rest assured it will be a hard-fought final.

ABOUT SPOKANE VELOCITY FC

Spokane Velocity have built their team to succeed from the get-go. In Andre Lewis, they have a veteran midfielder to set the tempo on and off the pitch. In Luis Gil, they have a heliocentric star in attack to power them. And in Leigh Veidman, they have a young but well-traveled head coach to helm it all. In this matchup, Velocity won their first-ever fixture against Union Omaha, a 3-2 ding-dong battle in Washington featuring a dramatic 95th minute winner by Javier Martín Gil. In all four matchups this year, the home team has come out on top, though the legs at Werner Park came out to a combined 8-1 scoreline in favor of the Owls.

Both playoff wins to make it to this point perfectly displayed their ability to win in different ways. Against Northern Colorado, they prodded at the Hailstorm until they found their breakthrough, then savaged them to the tune of a 3-0 victory. The next week in Madison, they made life difficult for the 'Mingos and kept the match on their terms until they could get Brooks Thompson to lead them to glory in the shootout. The point of all this is to say this is the Final. Spokane are a 7-seed and an expansion club, but they are in no uncertain terms a serious threat to win it all.

UNITED WAY & USL

USL has partnered up with United Way Suncoast to provide aid in recovery efforts for those in he Tampa Bay area affected by the destruction of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. You can find out more or donate online using this link.

At Werner Park on Saturday, we'll have a donation box set up at the box office for you to provide needed items for United Way to send down to Florida. Here is a list of possible donations:

Personal Hygiene & Feminine Products

Formula, Diapers, Wipes

Soap/Body Wash, Deodorant, Basic Oral Care Items

Cleaning Supplies

Non-Perishable Food Items

Paper Products: Toilet Paper, Tissues, Paper Towels

Laundry Detergent

Portable Chargers & Fans

Batteries

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 11:00 a.m. on match day. We've got exclusive USL League One Final t-shirts and a scarf to help you commemorate a historic day at Werner Park! Stop by to get all your Owls swag before the season's end!

NETTING

Due to new Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has now been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole.

CONCESSIONS UPDATES

The Bud Light Downdraught Bar and Philly Cart will be closed for the remainder of the season - all other stands will be open. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available at Grand Slam Grill and The Show! Also, look for a new portable beer bar on the concourse above section 107.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 11:00 a.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 12:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you'd like parking as close to Werner Park as possible, please arrive no later than 1:15pm to maximize your chances of a quick parking and entry experience. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Please notify a parking staff member in any secondary lot or at your exit gate for parking shuttle assistance. Please be patient as shuttle space is limited!

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Lil Owls Club is done for the season. Thanks to all who participated!

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Spokane Velocity FC

Kick Off Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

TV: CBS Sports Golazo

