Union Omaha, Spokane Velocity FC Square off in 2024 USL League One Final

November 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The 2024 USL League One Final will air on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET, marking the culmination of the league's sixth season as No. 1 seed Union Omaha hosts No. 7 seed Spokane Velocity FC with each club on the verge of history.

The broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network will mark the first time in league history the USL League One Final will be available free-to-air across the United States, allowing fans to tune in live for all the action from Werner Park in Papillon, Nebraska.

Key Match Storylines

Union Omaha is aiming to become the first team in League One history to win the league title for a second time, having previously won the title in 2021.

Spokane Velocity FC can become the first team to win the League One title in its expansion season in league history. Velocity would also be the lowest seed to lift the trophy in League One's history.

What are the characteristics that have shaped Union Omaha and Spokane Velocity's success on the field this season? In a special guest feature, Backheeled.com's John Morrissey breaks down both tactical systems.

Union Omaha's Dominic Casciato and Spokane Velocity FC's Leigh Veidman will square off on the sidelines as two top young Head Coaches in America. Here's how the English natives forged their path in American soccer to reach this moment.

Former United States international Luis Gil spent the past two seasons with Union Omaha, helping the club to a Players' Shield in 2023. Now he returns to Werner Park with Spokane Velocity aiming to lead his current club to a historic win.

For more information, check out the official League One Final Preview, and stay tuned to the league's social channels for live coverage before, during and after the game.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.