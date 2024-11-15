Dominic Casciato Named 2024 USL League One Coach of the Year

November 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Union Omaha Head Coach Dominic Casciato has been named 2024 USL League One Coach of the Year, the league announced Thursday. In his second season as head coach of the Owls, Casciato's side once again captured the Players' Shield, marking their second-straight.

Whereas last season saw Casciato lead Union Omaha to the top of the table through a 14-match unbeaten streak, this year was characterized by consistency. At no point did the team lose more than twice in a row, or go more than three matches without a win. Once again, though, the club has shifted into another gear at the end of the season, as they march into the USL League One Final on a nine-match unbeaten run. Not only did Union Omaha rack up the most league wins in the 2024 season, but they also showed enough fight to gain the most comeback points of any USL League One team in 2024.

"I'm delighted and humbled to win this award, and feel it's deserved validation for the hard work done by our staff behind the scenes," said Casciato. "So, I'd like to say a big thank you to Ladule, Vinnie, Beto, Mykel, Bob, Kayla and Tobi for always putting the needs of the team first - your sacrifice and endeavor has given us the platform to be successful.

"On-field success is only possible when there's stability off the field, so I'm very grateful to our owners led by Gary Green and Larry Botel, and our front office led by Martie Cordaro and Alexis Boulos, for all their support over the course of the year.

"Finally, thank you to the players. All I can ever ask is that you give your all, day in and day out, and since day one you've done that and so much more. It's amazing to see how we've been able to find a way and prove people wrong, no matter what is thrown at us, time and time again this season. But, the job's not finished yet - one more to go on Sunday."

It was a record-breaking year for Casciato. His Union Omaha squad had the highest goal differential in USL League One history (+23), as well as the most goals per match in USL League One history (2.14 goals/match). Their 2.18 points per match ranks second all-time in league history as well. All this came off the back of an egalitarian system where four different players scored at least five goals, with a total of nine players tallying multiple goals over the USL League One season.

Omaha players made a total of 25 appearances on various Teams of the Week throughout the season, with three Player of the Week selections. Casciato himself earned two Coach of the Month awards in May and September, respectively.

"We couldn't be more proud for Coach Dom to receive this award," said Union Omaha General Manager Alexis Boulos. "For him to win a second-straight Players' Shield is an incredible and well-deserved achievement, and it all comes from his dedication to making our players the best they can be."

Union Omaha will be hosting the USL League One Final on Sunday, November 17th at 2pm at Werner Park. They will be competing against expansion team Spokane Velocity FC in a bid to become the first club in USL League One history to win multiple league titles.

For more information and playoff tickets, visit unionomaha.com.

