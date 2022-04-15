Know Before You Go for 2022 Biloxi Shuckers Games

April 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - As the Shuckers' continue their 2022 campaign, here are some policies that fans should be aware of before coming to MGM Park in 2022.

Cashless Concessions:

Beginning in 2022, concession stands at MGM Park will be cashless and will only accept credit and debit cards. This is a policy put in place to help reduce wait times, limit touchpoints and mitigate problems from the national coin shortage.

Digital Ticketing:

For a second consecutive season, ticketing for all Shuckers' games is exclusively digital. This means that tickets are sent to purchasers through either a text message or email, including tickets purchased at the box office. As a result, fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets online. Fans do have the option to print their tickets at home if they would like. With digital ticketing, fans no longer have to worry about leaving their tickets at home and tickets can be easily transferred. Additionally, fans can save money by purchasing tickets prior to the day of the game, and the price to purchase tickets online at BiloxiShuckers.com or through Ticketmaster is the same as the price at the MGM Park Box Office.

Waitr At MGM Park:

The Biloxi Shuckers and Waitr continue their partnership for the 2022 season. For a second straight year, fans can order food from the MGM Park concession stands through the Waitr app from anywhere inside the ballpark, including their seats. Fans will receive an alert when their food is ready to be picked up from either the first or third base concession stand depending on where the order was placed. Fans can access ordering to both concessions stands here or can download the Waitr App on the Apple App Store here or on Google Play here.

Parking:

There is no parking available for the public located on site at MGM Park. However, there are approximately 8,500 spots within a 15-minute walk of MGM Park. The three closest parking areas are located across US-90 at the Beau Rivage (some public parking), under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue and at the Greyhound bus station on MLK Boulevard behind the Saenger Theatre. The Biloxi Shuckers do not own or control any public parking around MGM Park. Additionally, the parking garage located directly beyond the right field wall at MGM Park is owned by the Beau Rivage and is only available to Beau Rivage employees. The Shuckers suggest that attending fans pay attention to all signage and respect private property and park in appropriate parking locations.

Clear Bag Policy:

There IS NOT a clear bag policy at MGM Park.

Facial Coverings:

Facial coverings ARE NOT required for attendees at MGM Park.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.