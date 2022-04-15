M-Braves Outhit Shuckers 8-7, But Fall to Biloxi 7-3

PEARL, MS - Michael Harris II doubled to extend his hit streak to seven games, LHP Hayden Deal delivered two innings of scoreless relief and the M-Braves (1-6) outhit Biloxi (7-0) eight to seven. The M-Braves still lost to the Shuckers 7-3 on Friday night at MGM Park.

The M-Braves dropped all four games in the series to this point.

The Shuckers scored five runs in the third. Up 2-0, Brent Diaz hammered a ball to left field for a grand slam to make it 6-0.

RHP Darius Vines started the game and went three innings, giving up six runs off five hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Due to an error, only one of the six runs was earned. Through eight innings this season, Vines holds a 2.25 ERA.

Luke Waddell, Jordan Cowan and Jesse Franklin V all brought in runs. The M-Braves went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Cowan finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Deal provided two innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts. Deal has eight scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, two hits and four walks this season.

The Shuckers continued their best start in club history. Biloxi and Fort Myers (Low-A, Minnesota) are the only undefeated teams in minor league baseball.

The M-Braves take on Biloxi tomorrow at 6:35 CT in game five of the six-game road series. The M-Braves next home game will be on April 19 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. About the Mississippi Braves

Located in Pearl, Mississippi, since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the World Champion Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship. The league title was the second in M-Braves history and fourth in franchise history. For more information, visit mississippibraves.com.

