Knights Numbers - Paul Cotter

June 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







Paul Cotter broke through with a career season in 2021-22, making his NHL debut and blowing past his prior best numbers. Let's take a closer look at Cotter's Knights Numbers!

34 | Paul Cotter put up career-highs in every category in 2021-22, including his 34 points. Cotter ranked fourth on the HSK in scoring, breaking the 30-point barrier for the first time. That included four multipoint games, including his first career three-point game and first hat trick on February 2 vs San Jose.

19 | Cotter netted 19 goals this season to rank fourth on the HSK. Heading into last season, Cotter had totaled nine goals in 94 career AHL games across two seasons. Cotter scored in consecutive games on four occasions during the season, including a three-game goal-scoring streak from November 5-13.

2 | In his second career AHL game, Paul Cotter scored his first NHL goal for the VGK against the Minnesota Wild and goaltender Cam Talbot on November 11. Cotter would score again two games later on November 18 vs Detroit. Overall, Cotter appeared in seven games for the Golden Knights, notching those two goals and a plus-1 rating, along with 11 shots on goal for a shooting percentage of 18.2 percent.

5 | Cotter's longest points streak this season was a five-game assist streak spanning from December 19 to January 15, also the longest points streak of his career and the longest assist streak for any Silver Knight this season.

9 | On December 31 against the Ontario Reign, Paul Cotter set a franchise record with nine shots on goal. Cotter registered an assist and a plus-1 rating in a 4-1 HSK win.

3 | Cotter scored at least three goals against five of the eight opponents in the Pacific Division. Cotter netted five goals against the San Jose Barracuda, four against the Bakersfield Condors and Tucson Roadrunners, three against the Stockton Heat, and two against the Colorado Eagles (and another in the playoffs).

7 | Cotter christened The Dollar Loan Center on April 2, scoring the first two goals in Silver Knights history at their new home against the Bakersfield Condors. In ten games at The Dollar Loan Center, Cotter totaled three goals and seven points.

97 | Only one player - Ben Jones, 104 - has played more regular season games in a Silver Knights uniform than Paul Cotter's 97.

