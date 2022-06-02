American Hockey League Announces Partnership with Ticket Evolution

June 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is pleased to announce a new partnership with Ticket Evolution, which will become the Official Yield Management Partner of the AHL.

Ticket Evolution will work directly with AHL teams to create ticket purchasing opportunities in resale marketplaces. Ticket Evolution will also serve as the presenting partner of the 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings, scheduled for June 21-23 in Allentown, Pa.

Ticket Evolution (TEVO) is the industry's most established professional ticket seller platform, powered by DTI Management. Managing over $4 billion in tickets annually, TEVO is an industry leader as a distributor of live event tickets to online resale marketplaces. Ticket Evolution also owns 1Ticket, the industry's most respected software and service solution for managing the delivery of tickets and associated metadata between point-of-sale systems, online marketplaces and ticket purchasers.

"Ticket Evolution looks forward to strategizing with the AHL and its teams as the AHL's exclusive Yield Management partner," said Curtis Cheng, CEO of Ticket Evolution. "Our other partnerships include the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), and Prudential Center. We are excited to add the AHL to that list."

"We are pleased to begin this new partnership with Ticket Evolution," said Christos Nikolis, AHL Executive Vice President, Business. "We are proud to have Ticket Evolution as presenting partner for our Team Business Meetings and look forward to hosting them in Allentown later this month."

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 32 National Hockey League organizations. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.