Roadrunners Continue Summer Runners WEEKEND FACE-OFF

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will continue their Summer Runners WEEKEND FACE-OFF Friday, June 3 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Tucson Arena with a Bottled Water Drive, Blood Drive and Season End Closeout Sale. The Summer Runners WEEKEND FACE-OFF is the official beginning of #RunnersSummer!

Friday, June 3 at Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners are teaming with Vitalant to host a Community Blood Drive and are taking RSVPs HERE. In addition, as Southern Arizona heats up, the Roadrunners will be collecting bottled water as fans enter the event and hosting a 2021-2022 Closeout Sale on merchandise and miscellaneous hockey items as fans exit to benefit Roadrunners Give Back with unworn workout gear; plus hockey equipment, jerseys, sticks and helmets available.

Questions About Donating Blood?

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. This could be a little girl in the ICU or a mother with Stage 3 leukemia. If you're worried about needles, don't be-most blood donors compare the experience to a mild, split-second pinch! The entire process is very safe and very fast, and you will feel amazing knowing you potentially saved up to three people.

All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you've had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 10 days, you are eligible to donate. Whatever your COVID-19 vaccination status, you are ABSOLUTELY allowed to give blood

The blood donation process is easy.

Check in for your appointment.

Meet with trained staff to complete health screening and questionnaire.

Donor care specialist will review results and determine the best way for you to donate.

Relax while your specialist prepares materials and equipment.

Specialist will clean an area on your arm and insert a sterile needle to begin.

Samples of your blood will be collected for testing.

You will then complete the whole blood donation process, which can take up to 15 minutes (usually 1O).

Enjoy light refreshments to replenish fluids and nutrients.

You're done! Feel proud knowing you've saved up to three lives, and encourage friends and family to donate!

