Ads Set Dates for Annual Garage Sale

June 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday June 29 at Panther Arena.

The garage sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

The sale runs Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm only for FULL AND HALF season ticket members, Build-Your-Own-Plan holders of a 20-pack or more who are on the Admirals365 Plan or paid in full.

On Wednesday the sale is open to the general public from 11 am to 7 pm.

Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Ave and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.

A complete list of available items and their prices will be released in the coming weeks.

Season subscriber memberships for the 2022-23 season are on sale now for as little as $20 per month. Fans can get on board, or find more information, at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.