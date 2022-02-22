Knights Add Six Games to 2022 Schedule - Three More Home Contests at Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce the addition of six games - three of them home contests at Truist Field. After playing three additional games in Jacksonville from September 23-25, the Knights will come home to host Durham in a three-game series to conclude the regular season September 26-28. All told, the Knights will now play a record 150 games during the 2022 season - 75 of them in Charlotte.

MORE HOME GAMES AT TRUIST FIELD

The Knights newly-added home games will again give them the opportunity to play deep into September. After Major League Baseball added ten games to the schedule in 2021, the Knights' final five home games ran through Sunday, September 26. This year, the final three home games will be held on the last full week of September with two night games - Monday, September 26 at 6:35 PM and Tuesday, September 27 at 6:05 PM - and a day game on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:05 AM. Playing the home finale on a Wednesday morning will give school-aged students the chance to attend the Knights' second Education Day game of the season. The first one is being held on Tuesday, April 26.

QUOTE FROM KNIGHTS' GENERAL MANAGER ROB EGAN "As the Major League clubs have expressed an interest in having their Triple-A teams play deeper into September, we've become the beneficiaries of having additional games to enjoy at Truist Field," said Knights' General Manager Rob Egan. "With pleasant weather in late September and an opportunity to stage a second Education Day game for school-aged kids to attend, we think our fans will really embrace the extension of the Knights season."

THREE HOME GAMES ADDED

Monday, September 266:35 PM vs. Durham Bulls

Tuesday, September 27

6:05 PM vs. Durham Bulls

Wednesday, September 28

11:05 AM vs. Durham Bulls

Opening Knight of the 2022 Charlotte Knights baseball season is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Field. Season memberships, half-season and 18-game ticket plans, and group, suite, and hospitality packages are available now online at CharlotteKnights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, and by phone at 704-274-8282. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

