Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2022 Seasonal Employment -Saturday, February 26 at Sahlen Field (10a-1p)
February 22, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons will hold Open Interviews for 2022 Seasonal and Part-time Employment on Saturday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.
Available positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters and vendors and restaurant servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers. There are also positions available in merchandise retail, grounds crew and stadium operations, such as cleaning supervisor, first class stationary engineer and gate manager.
More information on all positions is also available at Bisons.com. Applicants can apply online at any time.
Interested candidates who want to attend open interviews on February 26 should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and proceed up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark. Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service on Saturday.
For more information, applicants can also call (716) 846-2084.
