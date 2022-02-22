Wes Helms Returns to Manage Knights, Entire 2021 Coaching Staff Also Returns

February 22, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Gastonia, NC native Wes Helms will return to the Queen City for a second consecutive season to manage the Charlotte Knights for the upcoming 2022 campaign. A 1994 graduate of Ashbrook High School (Gastonia, NC), Helms guided the Knights to 47 wins during the 2021 season and had 16 players promoted to the Chicago White Sox. The 2022 season marks his fourth season in Chicago's organization. He was originally slated to make his managerial debut with the Knights in 2020 before the season was cancelled in June (2020) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm really excited to be back in Charlotte to manage this Knights this year," stated Helms. "Being in my backyard, close to family and friends has been a dream come true. I look forward to getting back on the field in Charlotte in a couple of months to manage in front of the best fans in Minor League Baseball."

Helms is back for his second season as manager of the Knights. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Along with Helms, the Knights will also welcome back the entire coaching staff from the 2021 season -- Matt Zaleski (pitching coach), Chris Johnson (hitting coach), Cory Barton (trainer) and Shawn Powell (performance coach).

Originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 10th round of the 1994 MLB June Amateur Draft, Helms spent parts of 13 seasons in the majors with the Braves (1998, 2000-02), Milwaukee Brewers (2003-05), Florida Marlins (2006, 2008-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (2007). Over the course of his career, Helms compiled a career batting average of .256 with 694 hits, 75 home runs, and 374 RBIs over 1,212 big league games. In 2016, he was inducted into the Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame.

Zaleski, 40, will return to the Knights after first being named Charlotte's pitching coach in 2020. The Arlington Heights, IL native spent six seasons as a pitcher with the Knights from 2009-2014. He appeared in 92 games with the Knights and is the all-time leader in franchise history in games started (74) and is second in franchise history in innings pitched (437.2). Overall, Zaleski appeared in a total of 316 games a minor league pitcher (2004-14). As a pitching coach, he began his career with Great Falls in 2016. He later spent time with Kannapolis (2017) and Winston-Salem (2018-2019).

Chris Johnson joined the Chicago White Sox organization in 2021. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Johnson, 37, will return to the Knights and the Chicago White Sox organization for his second consecutive season. As a player, Johnson spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with Houston (2009-11, 2012), Arizona (2012), Atlanta (2013-15), Cleveland (2015) and Miami (2016). He was originally drafted by the Astros in the fourth round of the 2006 MLB Amateur Draft out of Stetson University. The Naples, FL native compiled a .275 career batting average in 839 major league games.

Barton, a native of McConnellsburg, PA, returns to the Knights for the 2022 season after being named to Charlotte's staff for the first time in 2020. Before that, he spent time as a trainer in Chicago's organization with Birmingham (2018-19), the AZL White Sox (2014-17), Kannapolis (2013), Winston-Salem (2011-12) and Bristol (2005-10). He was named as the Appalachian League Trainer of the Year in 2007 and 2009.

Powell, a native of Brighton, IL, enters his 11th year in Chicago's system. He first joined Charlotte's staff for the 2016 season. Before his time with the Knights, Powell spent two seasons as the strength and conditioning coach with High-A Winston-Salem (2012 and 2015) and two seasons with Double-A Birmingham (2013-14) in the same capacity. In addition, he spent 13 years with the New York Yankees as a strength and conditioning coach (1989-99) and assistant to their front office (2004-05). He also worked for the NBA's New Jersey Nets (1999-2003). More recently, Powell worked with Darryl Strawberry on the book "Don't Give Up on Me" in 2017.

2022 Charlotte Knights Coaching Staff:

Manager: Wes Helms

Pitching Coach: Matt Zaleski

Hitting Coach: Chris Johnson

Trainer: Cory Barton

Performance Coach: Shawn Powell

Opening Knight of the 2022 season is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Field. Season tickets, as well as 18-game partial plans, are available now online at CharlotteKnights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, and by phone at 704-274-8282. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.