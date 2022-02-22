Twisted Sense of Humor: Full Ballpark Harmonica Ensemble Highlights 75 Games of #ClassicSaints

February 22, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - As hearty Minnesotan's wake from their winter slumber they try to fit in as many outdoor activities as possible into a short period of time. Whether it's the thaw of April, the springlike feel of May, the summer rays of July, or the last hurrah of September there is one place that promises to take care of all your alfresco fun. It's time to get out of The Office because the St. Paul Saints are providing 75 days of Marvelous promotions. From giveaways you wear to giveaways you blow, from Marvel's superheroes to fireworks supershows, from celebrity appearances to visits from old friends, we promise to be Classic during our 30th Seasons of Fun.

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 6:37 p.m. - Opening Night with Replica Jersey Giveaway (5,000)

The Saints will kick off their "Classic Saints" theme on Opening Night with a replica jersey giveaway featuring the fan favorite royal blue alternate jersey which includes the Classic Saints logo on the sleeve. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive this one-of-a-kind giveaway, but fans can guarantee they receive one of the jerseys and confirm their correct size by pre-ordering the first of several Classic Saints ticket packages. Simply go to saintsgroups.com and type in the code: openingnight2022 to purchase this ticket package which includes an Opening Night game ticket, the replica jersey, and Saints hat. An outfield reserved ticket package is $19 while the infield reserved ticket package is $22.

Tuesday, April 26 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), 6:37 p.m. - Pretzel Day with Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson from The Office)

If you wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive your children to a school that's too expensive, and then go to a job that pays you too little then this is a day just for you. It's National Pretzel Day and we have the perfect person to help us celebrate: Leslie David Baker who played Stanley Hudson on The Office. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Baker by purchasing a special VIP ticket package by going to saintsgroups.com and typing in the password: stanley. For $80 you will get a private meet and greet, infield reserved ticket, and The Works pretzel. For $20 you get an outfield reserved ticket and a soft pretzel.

Wednesday, April 27 vs. Nashville Sounds, 1:07 p.m. - World's Largest Game of Catch

A tradition that started back in the days of Midway Stadium, this once pre-season block party gathered fans in Lowertown Saint Paul, introduced the team, the name of that season's pig, and ended in a game of catch. We've brought the tradition in season as fans will have a chance to play catch on the field prior to the afternoon game. Those wanting to participate will receive a softee baseball and from 12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. can stand on the same field as the players do, and play catch with family, friends, or someone you just met.

Saturday, April 30 vs. Nashville Sounds, 2:07 p.m./Sunday July 17 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 2:07 p.m./Saturday, September 3, vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 7:07 p.m. - Dog Days presented by Chuck & Don's

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball.

Tuesday, May 3 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 6:37 p.m. - Larry Doby Night

The history of Larry Doby is not only important to Major League Baseball, but it is especially important to the St. Paul Saints, their owner and President, Mike Veeck, and the Veeck family legacy. Mike's father, Bill, signed Doby as the first African American to play in the American League with the Cleveland Indians. The Saints have honored Doby for many years and will do so again in 2022. The Saints will be clad in the jerseys of the Newark Eagles, the same team that Doby guided to the 1946 Negro League Championship. The I-Cubs will wear uniforms of the Homestead Grays, the team Josh Gibson played for during his storied career. This is the first of two nights promoting "The Nine," a new, Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball, and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout MiLB's 120 communities nationwide.

Sunday, May 29 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 5:07 p.m./Saturday, July 2 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:07 p.m./Sunday, July 3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:07 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration with Fireworks Super Show and Post-game Monster Food Truck Rally/Sunday, September 4 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 5:07 p.m. - Labor Day Celebration with Fireworks Super Show and Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally

These Fireworks Super Shows are much more than a game followed by fireworks. The Memorial Day Fireworks is a night to honor persons who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It was originally known as Decoration Day, originating in the years after the Civil War where people decorated the graves of the fallen men and women. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. We honor all of the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces with the Memorial Day Celebration. Independence Day is associated with fireworks, baseball and family gatherings. We will provide all three during our Independence Day Celebration. Let's not forget the true reason behind this holiday: the freedom of the U.S. from the British Monarchy. It was that separation in 1776 that now allows us the freedom under the Declaration of Independence. Each season we celebrate the women and men that fought for our freedom. The Saints will wear commemorative uniforms that will be auctioned off following the game. Following all these games is a Monster Food Truck Rally.

Thursday, June 9 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins Washington Nationals), 7:07 p.m. - Minnesota Nice Meets Saints Sassy Fun

A day that would make Filip Bunkens proud. He would agree with us that this day is one to celebrate Minnesota NIIIICE. Being the Saints, however, we're going to put our own little sarcastic and sassy FU in Fun. This is a day to speak your mind as we try to take the passive aggressiveness out of Minnesotan's.

Friday, June 10 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 7:07 p.m. - Star Wars Night presented by Pizza Ranch

From Anakin Skywalker, to Luke Skywalker, to Kylo Ren the force will be strong at CHS Field on this game during Star Wars Night presented by Pizza Ranch. Never tell us the odds of putting on a memorable show because we will Do. Or Do Not. There is No Try. The Force Runs Strong in Our Family as you will not Sense Much Fear in Us. We will not allow the Republic to fall under the control of a Dark Lord of the Sith. Our post-game fireworks show, powered by Xcel Energy, will have the musical accompaniment of, what else, Star Wars music.

Tuesday, June 28 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m./Friday, July 15 vs. Toldeo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m./Sunday, August 14 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 2:07 p.m. - Copa de La Diversion

"Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. The Saints will unveil their Copa de la Diversión name, and specialty jersey prior to the start of the season.

Saturday, July 16 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (Thor)/Sunday, August 21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), 2:07 p.m. - Marvel's Super Hero Day (Captain America-Sam Wilson) presented by Super Siders

One is an Aesir God who is the protector of mankind and partly responsible for healing, fertility, and law and order and the other is known for mechanical wings, agility, strength, speed, endurance, and reaction time. For two days during the season the Saints will put on promotions that fans will marvel at while enjoying two superheroes. Bring out your hammer and shield because we're bringing the thunder, hopefully with our bats and not from the sky, with this promotion. The Saints will wear specialty jersey's on both these nights as we look to defend the diamond and get a couple of W's.

Friday, July 29 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - National Intern Day with Harmonica Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

Today is the day to recognize and celebrate the future leaders of the world on National Intern Day. These women and men enter businesses each year, not just to put something on their resume, but as a real opportunity to change the makeup of the workforce for years to come. They come in with unique and innovative ideas helping take companies to the next level. This is one of those giveaways that will blow as the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own Harmonica. Hang on to the Harmonica until the end of the night and create your own music during our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy.

Tuesday, August 9 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Honoring St. Paul Legend, Jimmy Lee presented by Saint Paul College

In the second installment of The Nine, we honor a St. Paul legend, Jimmy Lee presented by Saint Paul College. Most people in the Twin Cities probably know the name from the recreation center, but do you know who the man behind the name is? Jim "Jimmy" Lee was born in Vicksburg, Virginia and moved to St. Paul when he was 23 and got a job with a downtown bank. He was involved in sports and played on the Uptown Sanitary Shop and the Twin Cities Colored Gophers, two of the most renowned Black baseball teams at the time. He became a local referee in both football and basketball and an umpire in baseball, considered by many the greatest official in the area at all three sports. He was the first black baseball umpire in the Big 10. He wrote columns for the Minneapolis Spokesman for over a decade. Lee was inducted into the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame (1972), the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame (1982) and posthumously into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2013.

Friday, August 12 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Scouts Hall of Fame, Roland Hemond, presented by Killebrew Root Beer/Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

Often the unsung heroes of the baseball world, scouts do a lot of the dirty work that goes unnoticed. For Roland Hemond, however, he became one of the most respected men in the game and we honor him with our Scouts Hall of Fame presented by Killebrew Root Beer. He began his career in the Minor Leagues in 1951 before the Angels hired him as a scouting director in 1961. From there, Hemond went to the Chicago White Sox in 1970 as Director of Player Personnel. He became General Manager of the White Sox part way through the 1973 and stayed in that role until 1985 and was twice named Executive of the Year. Hemond was General Manager of the Baltimore Orioles from late 1987 until 1995. In 2003, he received the Branch Rickey Award for exemplary community service among MLB figures, and in 2011 the Hall of Fame honored him with the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award. He passed away in December of 2021. In remembrance of Mr. Hemond, the Saints will rename the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in his honor. Following the game is the post-game fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of the Rolling Stones.

Saturday, August 13 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Kevin Millar Jersey Retirement with Kevin Millar Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans)

The last time Kevin Millar was at CHS Field he hit the most improbable home runs in franchise history. There will be no at bat this time, but the organization plans to give Millar one more trip around the bases when they retire his number 15. Millar's number 15 will be retired alongside the number five of former Saints player and coach, Wayne Terwilliger, and the number 22 of the all-time winningest Saints manager, George Tsamis. In addition to the jersey retirement, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a special Kevin Millar bobblehead. It's a throwback to a 1993 photo in which Millar is wearing a pig nose while holding the first ever Saints four-legged mascot, The Saint. Millar began his pro career with the Saints in 1993 and ended it with an incredible moment on June 24, 2017 when Millar took one final at bat. In the second inning against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at CHS Field, Millar deposited a 1-0 pitch off left-hander Zack Dodson, over the left field wall for a two-run home run, his sixth career homer in a Saints uniform and 270th of his career.

Thursday, September 1 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Fun fact: the first Native American to don a baseball jersey was Louis Sockalexis of the in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. Learn that and much more as we present Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Join us as we celebrate Native American culture and history through music, dance, language, food, and so much more. In all, 52 Native Americans have played in the Major Leagues, including former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee, Jacoby Ellsbury (Navajo). Overall, there are 562 recognized Indian tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, rancherias, communities, and Native Villages in the U.S and we celebrate them all. The Saints will wear a unique jersey that will feature the colors and designs of the Prairie Island Indian Community.

Saturday, September 17 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Minnesota Corn Growers

The Saints have been one of the best drawing teams in all of Minor League Baseball since CHS Field opened in 2015. Tonight, we thank every one of you for making us a successful organization. Whether this is your first game of the season or your 75th, this is our way to give back to you. Games, prizes, and fun are all a part of this Fan Appreciation Night presented by Minnesota Corn Growers.

Along with these games the Saints are providing other incredible themed nights:

April 14: Celebrating the end of Lent - Time to indulge in whatever you elected to give up

May 1: Mayday presented by MN Compost

May 4: Gone Fishin - Outside of Opening Day of the Baseball season, the Fishing Opener is the next biggest day in Minnesota

May 6: Cheers to 20 Years - A Tribute to Saints Musical Director and Organist Andrew Crowley

May 7: Talk Derby To Me - Grab your floppy hats and let's run for the roses

May 24: Education Day - Kids partake in lessons utilizing baseball

May 26: Military Appreciation Day

June 7: Old Ex Meets New Significant Other presented by North Hennepin Community College - The former Twins affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings, make their first appearance to CHS Field

June 8: Rochester or Rochester presented by Metropolitan State University. The Rochester Red Wings are not from Rochester, MN

June 29: Midsommer - Halfway point of summer with a Swedish festival

July 1: Canadian Independence Day

July 12: National Ice Cream Month presented by Thelma's Ice Cream and Peanut Free Night

July 14: Saints World - Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of things that are Excellent

July 26: Pride Night

July 28: Irish Night

July 31: 100th Anniversary of Waterskies presented by Cub

August 11: Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions - Bring rolls of toilet paper to the game as we donate them to Second Harvest Heartland

August 19: Police and Fire Night

September 15: Hogtoberfest - Drink up in the Saints version of Octoberfest

Friday Night Fireworks Nights Powered by Xcel Energy w/Musical Themes:

April: 15 (Glam Rock), 29 (Meatloaf)

May: 6 (Songs produced by organist Andrew Crowley), 27 (Margaritaville)

June: 10 (Star Wars)

July: 1 (Canadian Musicians), 15 (Latin Music), 29 (Fans playing the Harmonica)

August: 12 (English Rock Bands), 19 (Internet's biggest songs)

September: 2 (Sports Theme Music), 16 (Athletes Turned Musicians)

Giveaways:

April 12: Replica Jersey (5,000)

April 13: Magnet Schedules (5,000)

May 28: Sunglasses presented by Wisconsin Dells (1,000)

July 13: Kids Books presented by SPIRE Credit Union

July 29: Harmonica (5,000)

July 30: Can Koozies presented by Friends of the BWCA (1,500)

July 31: Team Card Set presented by SPIRE (1,500)

August 13: Kevin Millar Bobblehead (1,500)

While each day is packed with a theme, fans can count on a weekly promotion. They are as follows:

Tuesday: Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday

Wednesday: Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday

Thursday: Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Bud Light Seltzers

Friday: Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme

Saturday: Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday

Sunday: The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and player autographs on the field

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 29 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 2, July 3, and September 4) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

The Saints will play their longest schedule in franchise history, a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Tuesday, April 5 and runs until Wednesday, September 28, a home date with Omaha. The Saints home opener is on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.