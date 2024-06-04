KJ Meets Benjamín Mora: #CanPL

June 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







York United FC announced on Tuesday that Benjamín Mora has been named as the third permanent head coach in club history

Mora, a native of Mexico City, takes over immediately from interim head coach Mauro Eustáquio, who was in charge for the previous two games after Martin Nash was let go in mid-May - : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.