KJ Meets Benjamín Mora: #CanPL
June 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
York United FC announced on Tuesday that Benjamín Mora has been named as the third permanent head coach in club history
Mora, a native of Mexico City, takes over immediately from interim head coach Mauro Eustáquio, who was in charge for the previous two games after Martin Nash was let go in mid-May - : OneSoccer
