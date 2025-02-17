Kirkby's Goal Takes Hockey World by Storm

February 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears took the internet by storm this weekend, earning recognition and acknowledgement for some of the world's top outlets. Tyson Kirkby's goal at the 7:46 mark of the first period has now been seen across North America.

Binghamton earned their 13th straight victory on Saturday night when the clock struck 0:00 at 8:32pm. The next 24 hours are when the Black Bears started to make some noise.

Rumors and clips started circulating around midnight on the east coast that Kirkby's goal was featured on SportsCenter, ESPN's flagship program. Those rumors were true, and Tyson Kirkby became the first Black Bear in franchise history to appear on the #SCTop10.

On Sunday, one day after the infamous USA vs Canada matchup at the 4 Nations Faceoff, Kirkby's goal again made headlines in the hockey world. Christopher Detwiller of NHL.com saw the highlight from @BlackBearsFPHL on X and made story of it. Detwiller broke down the play, but also highlighted the celebration in the stands with our very own "Rally Kid". You can find the article that was post on the homepage of nhl.com, by clicking the link below.

At the time of writing, the clip of the highlight-reel goal is the most liked post this season for the organization, and the 2nd most liked video on the team's Facebook page all-time.

