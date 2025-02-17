Weekend Recap 2/13 - 2/16

February 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Monroe, LA - The Zydeco roll into Monroe to take on the Moccasins in the Battle of the Bayou. Last time these two faced off, the Zydeco were shut down on New Years Eve and beat 6-0. This time around though, the Zydeco would flex some of their offensive muscles.

In the first period it would be the Zydeco striking first off the stick of Kevin Szabad to the assist of Elijah Wilson and Shane Haggerty, netting Wilson his 100th point of his FPHL career. 12 Minutes later the Moccasins would find the equalizer off the stick of Corey Cunningham. That would be it for the first period. The second period Elijah Wilson would find the back of the net earning his 101st point off the assist of Brodie Thornton and Matthew Gordon. 7 minutes later Elijah Wilson would net his second goal of the game. The Zydeco would enter the third with a 3-1 lead. But this is when the Moccasins would turn things around starting off with Blake Anderson's goal just 3 minutes into the final frame. And 6 minutes after that, Frank Schumacher off the power play would tie things up. The Zydeco and Moccasins would need extra time with the game tied at 3, and in the Shootout Trygve Many Guns and Declan Conway would win the game for the Moccasins. Breandon Colgan would lose in the shootout earning a 0.897s% saving 26/29 shots.

In the second game Bailey Stevens would get the start. But this time the Moccasins would get the game started off the stick of Blake Anderson making it 1-0 Moccasins at 10:44 of the 1st. The Zydeco 3 minutes later would tie the game thanks to Elijah Wilson earning his 4th point of the weekend to the assist of Scott Shorrock and Narek Aleksanyan. With 10 seconds left to go in the 1st Nick Ketola would get a Valentine's Day gift from the boards as the puck took an awkward bounce off the endboards and beat the goaltender Sean Kuhn making it 2-1 Zydeco after 1. In the second off the Power Play Corey Cunningham would tie up the game 15:18 into Period 2. In the final period of Regulation with 7 minutes left Dmitri Kuznetsov would find the back of the net from Kevin Szabad and Elias Thompson earning his first point back with the Zydeco. That would prove to be the game winner as the Zydeco would get the series split. Winning goalie in that one was Bailey Stevens with a masterclass saving 22 of 24 for a .917s%.

Biloxi, MS - The Zydeco head east to their neighbors in Mississippi as they take on the Sea Wolves who are looking to snap a 12 game losing streak. In the first period the Sea Wolves would get things started just 5 minutes into the game off the stick of Blake Keller on a breakaway. After 20 minutes of play the score would stand at 1-0 for the Sea Wolves. In the second period the Zydeco Power Play would finally connect as Kevin Szabad would break the scoreless streak on the PP making it a 1-1 game to the assist of Nick Ketola and Scott Shorrock. But on a 5 on 3 PP the Sea Wolves would get it right back at 12:17 in the second off the stick of former Zydeco Don Carter Jr. And with 30 seconds left in the second Brendan Hussey would net one home to put the game out of reach as the Zydeco would fail to find the back of the net. Goaltender Breandan Colgan would be credited for the loss as he saved 22/25 in a solid game earning a 0.880s%. The Zydeco will be back in Biloxi for the next two weekends when they play for a 4 game stint against the Sea Wolves. Then after that they're finally back home March 13th against the Dashers HC and 15th - 16th against the Rock Lobsters.

