Kings Re-Sign Luff and Eyssimont

October 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have signed forwards Mikey Eyssimont and Matt Luff to one-year contract extensions, according to Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake. Both contracts are two-way and carry an average annual value (AAV) of $700K.

Eyssimont is a 6-0, 180-pound winger who recorded 28 points (12-16=28) in 56 games last season with Ontario, ranking tied for second on the team in goals and points. The Littleton, CO native has appeared in 122 games with the Reign since signing with the Kings out of St. Cloud State (NCAA). The 24-year old registered 49 points (22-27=49) during that time.

Selected by the Kings in the fifth round (142nd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Eyssimont notched 102 points (45-57=102) in 115 NCAA games with the Huskies. He led them to an NCHC conference championship in 2016, winning Tournament MVP that season. In 2018, he was named a Second Team All-Star in the NCHC.

Luff, a 6-2, 196-pound winger, totaled five points (1-4=5) in 18 games last season with the Kings. The Oakville, ONT native also recorded 24 points (9-15=24) in 30 games with the Reign, ranking second on the team in points per game (.80).

Signed by the Kings as a free agent on Sept. 22, 2016, the 23-year old has compiled 16 points (9-7=16) in 51 career games with the Kings and 85 points (32-53...) in 135 games with the Reign.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2020

Kings Re-Sign Luff and Eyssimont - Ontario Reign

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.