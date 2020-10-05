Roadrunners Community Day Saturday, October 10 at TCC

October 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will join members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Wednesday, October 7 at 4 p.m. for an afternoon hockey workshop.

Where: The William J. Dawson Memorial DEK Hockey Rink, 3155 East Grant Road

The Roadrunners Community Engagement Team and Mascot Dusty will host several stations Wednesday that include: DEK Hockey Puck Handling, Scrimmages, taking a shot on a Cardboard Cutout of Coyotes Goaltender Adin Hill, Roadrunners face covering distribution and drawings for Roadrunners merchandise.

The event continues a series of Roadrunners Community Outreach during Hispanic Heritage Month that has included: face covering distribution and canned food collection with Dusty's Drive-Ins, fundraising through raffles for local Tucson charities to benefit the Hispanic community, Roadrunners specials at local Mexican restaurants, features on integral members of the Tucson Hispanic Community at TucsonRoadrunners.com and the team's Community Day scheduled for Saturday, October 10 at the Tucson Convention Center in Lot B.

