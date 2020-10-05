Coyotes Re-Sign Capobianco to Two-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have re-signed defenseman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year, one-way contract and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (pronounced EE-lee-yuh l'yoo-BUSH-ken) to a one-year, one-way contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

"We are very pleased to re-sign Ilya and Kyle," said Armstrong. "Ilya is a tough, physical defenseman and Kyle is an excellent skater and a skilled blueliner. We look forward to having them as part of our corps of defensemen next season."

The 23-year-old Capobianco recorded 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes (PIM) in nine games with Arizona in 2019-20. He also totaled 10-27-37 and 47 PIM in 42 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. Capobianco led Tucson defensemen in assists and points while his five power-play goals (PPGs) were second-most on the team.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has one goal in 12 career NHL contests. He has collected 19-80-99 with 134 PIM and a +26 rating in 135 career AHL games with Tucson. Capobianco was selected to represent the Roadrunners at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic for the third straight season. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The 26-year-old Lyubushkin registered 0-4-4 with 18 PIM in 51 games with the Coyotes in 2019-20. He led Arizona defensemen with 151 hits during the regular season.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Moscow, RU has totaled 0-8-8 and 31 PIM in 92 career games with the Coyotes. Lyubushkin signed with Arizona as a free agent on May 23, 2018.

Tucson Notes

-Capobianco led AHL Defensemen in points-per-game in 2019-2020 with 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points in 42 games. He ranked seventh among AHL Defensemen in scoring overall.

-Capobianco led Roadrunners defensemen in scoring the last three seasons with 19 goals and 80 assists for 99 points in 131 games.

-Lyubushkin appeared in two games for the Roadrunners at the beginning of the 2019-2020 season.

