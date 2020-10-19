Kings Extend Strand, Imama

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have signed forward Boko Imama and defenseman Austin Strand to one-year contract extensions, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake. Both contracts are two-way and carry an average annual value (AAV) of $735,000 at the NHL level.

Imama is a 6-1, 220-pound winger who recorded 14 points (4-10=14) and 134 penalty minutes in 50 games last season with Ontario. He led the team and ranked second in the league in penalty minutes.

The 24-year old forward registered 21 points (7-14=21) and 264 penalty minutes in 122 games with the Reign and seven points (1-6=7) in 13 games with the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL) over the past three seasons. Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Imama was acquired by the Kings on May 31, 2017 in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, the Montreal, Quebec native tallied 123 points (71-52=123), a plus-19 rating and 463 penalty minutes in 276 games in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He posted 41 goals during his last year with Saint John.

Strand, a 6-3, 220-pound defenseman, totaled 15 points (8-7=15) in 41 games last season with the Reign. He tied for second among team defensemen in goals. The Calgary, Alberta native has totaled 33 points (15-18=33) in 84 games over the past two seasons at the AHL level along with three points (1-2=3) in nine games with Manchester (ECHL).

Signed by the Kings as a free agent on Nov. 27, 2017, the 23-year old played for four seasons in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels and Seattle Thunderbirds where he totaled 122 points (40-82=122) in 268 regular-season games. His junior career was highlighted by a WHL Championship in 2017 with Seattle and back-to-back appearances in the Memorial Cup with Red Deer in 2016 and Seattle in 2017.

