Dusty's Drive-In Adds Encore Stop in Oro Valley

October 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will hold an encore stop for Dusty's Drive-In on Wednesday, October 21 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Pima Federal Credit Union at 11025 N Oracle Road.

The team will distribute Roadrunners Face Coverings to fans in a drive-thru format. In addition, fans, who are able, are asked to in turn donate a can of food for everyone in their car who collects a face covering. The collected food items will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. For their convenience and safety, fans will stay in their vehicles throughout the process.

Since September 16,the team has collected nearly 2,500 items for the Community Food Bank thanks to the generosity of fans all throughout the Old Pueblo during three Dusty's Drive-In's that visited: El Pueblo Center, Lincoln Park, the Tucson Convention Center and with Roadrunners Community Day on October 10.

Everyone helping distribute items at Dusty's Drive-In will be wearing Roadrunners face coverings and observing all current health guidelines. Fans are asked to please wear their face coverings when driving thru to collect their face coverings and donate their cans of food.

In addition, Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the TCC, the Roadrunnersand Vitalantwill be hosting a Community Blood Driveand theteam'sfirst Undie Sunday to collect:packaged socks, underwear and other undergarments for all ages to distribute to those in need as the community enters the winter season.

The Roadrunners are also happy to welcome the Pet VIP Therapy teams from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to the eventSunday. They will have their certified therapy animals on site to provide fans safe, unconditional love, and support as they exit the TCC. Come meet these pets and their loving handlers after donating blood.

This will be the second community blood drive hosted by the Roadrunners and Vitalant since July. All donors from the July 1 Roadrunners blood drive can give once again, as enough time has passed to be eligible to give all donation types. Donors are eligible to give whole blood every eight weeks and power red (double red cells) every 16 weeks.

The Tucson Convention Center has implemented policies which require guests to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times. Donors are asked to please make an appointment at www.vitalant.org/roadrunnersprior to the event date. The event will be the first held in the venue's newly renovated Meeting Rooms.

Fans should park in Lot C off of Granada and enter West Meeting Room doors of the Tucson Convention Center from the Concourse Level, adjacent to the West Breezeway Entrance.

Vitalant is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test indicates if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. While a positive antibody test does not indicate if someone has COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help people who are still recovering from coronavirus infection. Blood donors can log onto their Vitalant confidential donor portal to access test results within two weeks after their donation. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.

Convalescent plasma donations are encouraged Oct. 25 at Tucson Arena. The Arizona patient need for convalescent plasma is currently outpacing donations by 44 percent, which is the only FDA-approved antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients who are critically ill in the hospitals. To donate convalescent plasma, recovered COVID-19 patients must meet eligibility requirements, including a prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive swab test or a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. They must also be symptom-free for at least 28 days and meet all additional FDA requirements for automated plasma donations. Potential convalescent plasma donors should schedule a whole blood appointment at vitalant.org/coyotes. For more information about convalescent plasma donations, visit vitalant.org/COVIDfree.

In appreciation for helping during this crucial time for patients, the Roadrunners are expressing their gratitude by providing one of the following to the first 150 donors registered:

Hockey Stick Bottle Opener

2019-2020 Roadrunners Official Game Pucks

2019-2020 Team Autographed Game Programs

