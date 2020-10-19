Fogarty Agrees to One-Year Deal with Sabres

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Steven Fogarty to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

Fogarty, 27, wrapped up his fifth season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League in 2019-20, recording 37 points (13+24) in 54 games while serving as team captain. He also appeared in seven NHL games for the New York Rangers and was named Hartford's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hartford community during the 2019-20 season.

A native of Chambersburg, Penn., Fogarty has appeared in 252 career AHL games, all with Hartford, totaling 130 points (50+80), including a career-high 52-point campaign in 2018-19 when he led all Wolf Pack forwards and ranked second on the team in scoring.

He's also made 18 appearances for the New York Rangers since being selected by the team in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward spent four years at the University of Notre Dame, where he amassed 65 points (27+38) over 150 career games and was a two-time captain for the Fighting Irish. As a freshman, Fogarty helped Notre Dame to a 2013 CCHA championship.

He was also named an All-Rookie Team selection in 2011-12 following an 82-point season during which he scored 33 goals and added 49 assists in 60 games for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League.

