Canucks Sign Center Jayce Hawryluk to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

October 19, 2020





Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed center Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hawryluk, 24, split the 2019.20 season between the Florida Panthers (1-2-3 in 15 GP), Springfield Thunderbirds (0-1-1 in 6 GP) and the Ottawa Senators (2-5-7 in 11 GP). The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 68 career NHL games, registering 22 points (10-12-22) and 32 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the 5'11", 196-pound center played four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL). In 2015.16, he was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team, registered the most assists in the playoffs (23) and became a WHL Champion.

Hawryluk was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round, 32nd overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

