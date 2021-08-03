Keys Score 4 Runs in Final Frame, TJ Czyz Pitches Six Strong Innings

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the West Virginia Black Bears by a final score of 8-2 on Tuesday night in a shortened seven inning game. Frederick's TJ Czyz started the game and allowed just two runs in six innings of work. The right hander struck out seven in the game, while retiring the side in order twice.

The Keys opened up the scoring tonight, tallying two runs in the 1st inning. Haven Mangrum singled back up the middle for the Keys first hit. Michael Wein blasted the second pitch that he saw over the right field wall for his first home run of the season. The two-run home run gave the Keys a 2-0 lead.

Jahmoi Percival led off the 3rd inning with a single and moved to second on a error while trying to steal. Percival would easily score on Wein's second base knock of the game. The Keys went to the 4th with a 3-0 lead.

The Black Bears went through two pitchers in the 4th inning as Sammy Sabatello was only able to get one out. The right hander walked three batters. Aaron Straker walked and then stole second. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Gregory Ozuna's sacrifice fly.

Czyz ran into a bit of trouble in the 5th inning as West Virginia brought two men home. Amari Bartee led off the frame with a double, coming around to score on a wild pitch. After a long at-bat and eventual strikeout of Luis Navarro, Grant Hussey came to the plate launching a home run to right field. The Black Bears trailed 4-2 at the time of Hussey's longball.

In the 7th inning, Wein and Tremaine Spears began the inning with walks. Bradley Harmon then brought Wein home to score from second on a single back up the middle. Harmon and Spears would both score on a double hit by Austin Meyer. The ball got lost in the lights and fell behind Jason Thomas in centerfield. The Keys added one more run in the game, as Ozuna scored Meyer with a single.

Tyler Laux closed the game out for the Keys pitching a perfect 7th inning with two strikeouts.

