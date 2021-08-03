Thunder Drop First Draft League Game in Trenton 2-0

(Trenton, NJ) - In their first game in their rightful home, the Trenton Thunder were shut out by the State College Spikes 2-0 before a Tuesday night crowd of 2,297 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. In a very well-pitched game, lefthanded starters Jake Mulholland and Dalton Oates stole the show in a 7-inning affair that took under two hours to play. The Spikes scored both runs without a run batted in and Mulholland (0-1), the Oregon State All-American, used his marvelous changeup to strikeout eight over four one-hit innings.

Mulholland struck out the first four Spikes before Marques Paige wacked a double into left with one out in the second. Following a walk to Daryl Loyd III, the Spikes were successful with a double steal that produced a throwing error from Thunder catcher Andrew Cossetti. His throw to second base bounced away into center field and Paige scored an unearned run that would stand up all evening long.

Mulholland didn't allow another hit the rest of the way as he fanned eight over four innings, keeping the game in reach for the Thunder offense. Unfortunately, Oates was just as tough, working around singles in the first and second before retiring eight straight. With one out in the fifth, designated hitter Nathaniel Butterworth picked up his second single and Bret Williams reached on an infield base hit to put the tying runs aboard. Oates (3-0) got the next two outs and did the same in the sixth when the Thunder put the tying runs on again with an error and a single from Luis Vargas.

The Spikes scored again in the fifth against lefty Brogan Beckner, who surrendered a leadoff double to Harrison Engstrom on the very first pitch he threw. Cameron Lee flied out to right field which allowed Engstrom to tag and later score on a wild pitch that gave State College a 2-0 lead. Jalan Daniels struck out three over two scoreless innings for the Thunder and Blake Seigler secured his third save with a hitless bottom of the seventh to preserve the shutout.

