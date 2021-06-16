Keys Pick up Second Win in 2021, Anthony Defrancesco Slams the Door in the 9th

Williamsport, PA - The Frederick Keys defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters by a final score of 6-4 inside of Historic Bowman Field. The Keys are now 1-4 in contests when they score first and both wins in 2021 have come against left handed starting pitchers for the opposition.

Frederick started the scoring as Mason Auer picked up a two out single in the top of the 1st inning. Auer stole second base with Paul Komistek at the plate. Komistek singled home Auer two pitches later to give the Keys a lead that they would not relinquish during the game.

Williamsport tied the game in the 2nd inning on a sharp hit ball to Yareb Martinez with the infield in.

The Keys regained a 3-1 lead in the 4th. With one out and runners at first and second base, Max Ryerson roped a ball through the hole at shortstop to drive in Komistek. After sliding in safely at home, Williamsport attempted to throw out Anthony Herron Jr. at third base, and the errant throw allowed him to come around and score. Ryerson took advantage of the error as well moving himself into third base.

Frederick tallied once more in the 5th inning, as the offense combined for 8 hits in the game. Yareb Martinez drew a leadoff walk. With two outs he stole second base with Auer at the plate. Auer followed the steal with a walk of his own leaving runners at first and second. Komistek reached on an error, allowing Martinez to score giving the Keys a 4-1 lead.

Williamsport was able to knock out Keys starter Peyton Zabel in the 5th inning. Zabel pitched four innings plus, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. He struck out the side in the 3rd inning. Two of the runs came after he was out of the game. With Dylan Tebrake in relief Michael Turconi singled home Dakota Katowski. Chaz Salter lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

The Keys once again had a rally going in the 7th, this time looking to the top of the lineup. Tyler Doanes lined a ball to right field and hustled into second. Kevin Jimenez would switch places with Doanes on the next pitch to give the Keys a 5-3 lead.

In the 8th with Adam McKillican in relief, the Crosscutters threatened getting the tying run as far as second base. Brittan Kittle led off the inning with a single. Pinch runner Noah Hemphill came close to being picked off multiple times but was back safely. He was advanced on a walk to Freddie Matos.

Kotowski singled home Hemphill and a heads up play by catcher Zac Fascia saw the tying run cut down at third for the second out. Kotowski who represented the tying run with two outs was stranded at second base.

Tyler Doanes scored on a wild pitch in the 9th to give reliever Anthony Defrancesco a two run cushion. Defrancesco slammed the door in the 9th pitching a perfect 1-2-3 inning striking out the first and last batters he faced. It was Defrancesco's first save of 2021.

