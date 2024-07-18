Keys Fall in Second Half Opener to Crosscutters

July 18, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Williamsport, PA- The Frederick Keys dropped their first game of the second half Thursday night to the Williamsport Crosscutters, losing the contest by a score of 8-4 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Keys manufactured a late rally in the ninth inning to cut the deficit, but an early four-run second inning for Williamsport led the home team to the victory to start the second half of the season at 1-0.

Nate Lamb (North Greenville) started his night off strong with a scoreless bottom of the first, keeping it 0-0 through an inning of play to start the second half of the season.

However, the Crosscutters plated home four runs in the bottom of the second with three of them coming off a bases clearing three-RBI double, making it 4-0 in favor of Williamsport entering the third.

The Keys got their first run of the day on a run-scoring play from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) cutting the deficit to three at 4-1 going into the fourth at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Williamsport added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to increase the lead to five, bringing the score to 6-1 approaching the fifth, with Frederick looking to answer back in the middle innings.

After Joe Miceli (Kent State) got a scoreless fifth inning of relief, Ga'Von Wray (Georgia Southern) followed it up with a scoreless sixth inning to take the contest into the seventh with Frederick still down five Thursday night.

Following another scoreless inning from Wray in the seventh, Williamsport tacked on two runs in the bottom of the eighth, increasing the lead to seven entering the ninth at 8-1.

The Keys started the ninth inning strong with a two-RBI triple from Christian Jackson, making it an 8-3 game late in the contest. An RBI single from Fahr cut the deficit to four, but a throw to second base got Fahr out to end the game, with the Crosscutters winning the series opener by a score of 8-4.

The Keys continue the four-game series in Williamsport Friday night with first pitch from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field set for 6:35 p.m.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.