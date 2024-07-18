Black Bears' Bats Bury the Thunder in 8-1 Win

July 18, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - In the first game of the second half of the MLB Draft League season, the West Virginia Black Bears clawed their way to an 8-1 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First-half returner Jeff Liquori led the way with two RBI doubles that broke the game wide open for the Bears in the eighth on Thursday evening.

The Thunder took an early lead with a run in the first inning. Ryan Vogel made his way around the bases after a single and a steal put him in scoring position. A fielding error by shortstop Chris Einemann allowed Vogel to score for the first run of the game.

Starting pitcher Alex Brewer recovered after the first frame to keep the Thunder lead at one through the fifth. Brewer, a Lipscomb University grad, went three up, three down in the second and fourth innings, holding Trenton to two hits in five innings pitched.

After five scoreless innings, West Virginia finally tallied a run in the top of the sixth. Newcomer Kasten Furr picked up his first RBI on a single that scored Connor McGuire from second.

Building on their momentum, the Black Bears took a commanding six-run lead in the eighth. With the bases loaded, Jeff Liquori smashed a line drive to center field to send home McGuire, Furr and Einemann. Two at-bats later, the Florida International alum made the trip home on an RBI single from Jack O'Dowd to give the Bears a 5-1 lead. Trace Willhoite followed with another base hit that scored O'Dowd before Thunder manager Adonis Smith made a call to the bullpen.

Trenton reliever Devin Rivera took the mound for Chic DeGaetano, allowing an additional run on another RBI double from Ryan Grabosch that brought home Willhoite. Rivera secured the final out on a ground out to third base, but the damage was done. Heading into the bottom of the eighth, West Virginia led 7-1.

The Black Bears padded their lead in the top of the ninth with another run driven in by Liquori. After heading back to the dugout for the home half of the inning, manager David Carpenter sent in Joa Rivera to close the game. Despite putting runners on first and second, the right-handed pitcher from Point Park University ended the contest with back-to-back strikeouts to secure the 8-1 victory.

With one run and four RBI, Jeff Liquori powered the Black Bears' offense. The Florida native finished his night two-for-five at the plate with two RBI doubles in the eighth and ninth innings. Starting pitcher Alex Brewer posted four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing just two hits and one run through his five-inning appearance.

For Trenton, starter Jackson Balzan stifled the West Virginia offense, keeping the Bears off the board through his five innings pitched with one hit and five strikeouts.

The Black Bears return for the second game of the four-game series against the Thunder on Friday evening at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch for is set for 7:00 p.m.

- WVBB -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.